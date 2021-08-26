Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 1,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

