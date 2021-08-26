Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 82.1% in August

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 29th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,400. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

