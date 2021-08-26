Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

