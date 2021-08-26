Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
