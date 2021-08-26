Liberum Capital Boosts OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 645

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

Shares of OSB stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 504.50 ($6.59). 536,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,992. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.46.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

