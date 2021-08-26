Liberum Capital Raises Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

VCT traded down GBX 10.24 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,589.76 ($33.84). 79,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,187. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,616.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

