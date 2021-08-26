Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $148,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

