LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
LFVN stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.44.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
