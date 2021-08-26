LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,273.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $24.85 million and $35,273.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,052,046,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,717,899 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

