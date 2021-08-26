Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.32. 879,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

