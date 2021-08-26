Liquity Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.44 or 0.00011503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $49.34 million and $877,870.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.28 or 1.00000232 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01024034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.88 or 0.06631693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,077,753 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

