Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $11.28 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $168.93 or 0.00360050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.