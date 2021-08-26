Litecoin Plus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $169,333.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.06 or 0.99815875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00069363 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

