Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LAC opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

