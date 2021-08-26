Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 166,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

