Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 166,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.
In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.