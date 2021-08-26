Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 107,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 534,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 660,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

