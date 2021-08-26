Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,131,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

