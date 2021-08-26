Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,131,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.
The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.