Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 2,006.3% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LIXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 3,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

