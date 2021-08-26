LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.97

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 6179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

