Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $361.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

