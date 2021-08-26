$LONDON (LONDON) Trading Up 114.2% Over Last Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $23,808.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

