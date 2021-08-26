Loop Capital Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.18.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

