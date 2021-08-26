Loop Capital Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.18.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
