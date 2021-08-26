L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LRLCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,100. The stock has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.