Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $610,493.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

