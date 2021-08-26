LSV Asset Management Acquires 7,300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.20% of DaVita worth $281,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

