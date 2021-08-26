LSV Asset Management Buys 24,389 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.55% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $296,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

