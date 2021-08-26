LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.61% of Prudential Financial worth $247,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.95. 57,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,348. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

