LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Capital One Financial worth $392,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.47. 44,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

