LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $422,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 123,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,827. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

