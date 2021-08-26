LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.60% of First Horizon worth $248,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 59,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

