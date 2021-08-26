LSV Asset Management Has $250.53 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,976 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.49% of Celanese worth $250,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

