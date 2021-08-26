LSV Asset Management Has $251.06 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.14% of Ingredion worth $251,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

INGR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

