LSV Asset Management Has $258.21 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 540,035 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.68% of Textron worth $258,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

TXT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

