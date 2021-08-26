LSV Asset Management Has $286.65 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of Gilead Sciences worth $286,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 212,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 634,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

