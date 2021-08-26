LSV Asset Management Has $300.41 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,216,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Ford Motor worth $300,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 1,318,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,451,633. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

