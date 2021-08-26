LSV Asset Management Has $337.79 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.57% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $337,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43,680.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

