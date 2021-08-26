LSV Asset Management Has $362.82 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,896,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 723,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $362,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 99,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,681. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.