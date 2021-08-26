LSV Asset Management Has $367.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $367,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 217.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $120.47. 160,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,454. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

