LSV Asset Management Has $478.35 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,084,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 546,473 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of General Motors worth $478,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 67.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,077 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

