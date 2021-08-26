LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of FedEx worth $248,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 273.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $268.51. 48,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $214.08 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

