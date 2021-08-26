LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.92% of Ameriprise Financial worth $553,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.14. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $274.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

