LSV Asset Management Purchases 198,325 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.93% of Regions Financial worth $374,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 186,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,686. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

