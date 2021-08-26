LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.91% of Berry Global Group worth $341,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 674.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. 10,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.