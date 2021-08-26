LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,785 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.74% of HCA Healthcare worth $503,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Barclays downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.16. 15,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

