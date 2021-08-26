LSV Asset Management Sells 1,410 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 3.23% of The J. M. Smucker worth $453,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,894. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

