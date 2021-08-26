LSV Asset Management Sells 160,330 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,330 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $299,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

