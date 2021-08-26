LSV Asset Management Sells 162,520 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.80% of Amdocs worth $385,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,934. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.