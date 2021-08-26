LSV Asset Management Sells 16,460 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $293,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.71. 130,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,820. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

