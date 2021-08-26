LSV Asset Management Sells 252,920 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 252,920 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.28% of HP worth $464,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 320,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

