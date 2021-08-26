LSV Asset Management Sells 87,600 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.36% of Tyson Foods worth $366,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. 49,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

