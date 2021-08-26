LSV Asset Management Sells 888,580 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.77% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $314,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

